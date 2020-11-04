Truist Securiti Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB)

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Amerant Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 30th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.17. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Amerant Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

AMTB has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Amerant Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Shares of Amerant Bancorp stock opened at $11.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.60. Amerant Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $23.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $463.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.33 and a beta of 0.48.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.15). Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 0.52%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 365.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Amerant Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 81,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,937 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 153.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.09% of the company’s stock.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. The company also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts.

