TripAdvisor (TRIP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The travel company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.01). TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $59.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. TripAdvisor’s revenue was down 86.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect TripAdvisor to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ TRIP opened at $19.58 on Wednesday. TripAdvisor has a fifty-two week low of $13.73 and a fifty-two week high of $41.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.78 and a beta of 1.40.

In other news, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 24,172 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $543,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at $127,507.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TRIP shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of TripAdvisor in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on TripAdvisor from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded TripAdvisor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on TripAdvisor in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on TripAdvisor from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.29.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

