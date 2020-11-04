Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.75 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Trevena, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics for G protein coupled receptors. The Company’s product pipeline includes TRV027, TRV130, TRV734 and Delta opioid biased ligand which are in different clinical phases. Trevena, Inc. is based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Trevena from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Guggenheim began coverage on Trevena in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Trevena in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut Trevena from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Trevena presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.44.

TRVN stock opened at $2.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.86. Trevena has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $3.68. The firm has a market cap of $322.49 million, a P/E ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 2.73.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trevena will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Trevena by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 670,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 68,538 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Trevena in the second quarter worth about $146,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Trevena in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Trevena by 315.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 77,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 59,081 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC raised its position in shares of Trevena by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 77,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatment options that target and treat diseases affecting the central nervous system. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta- opioid receptor ligand, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

