Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $152.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes and transportation. Trane Technologies plc, formerly known as Ingersoll-Rand Plc, is based in SWORDS, Ireland. “

TT has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.38.

TT stock opened at $141.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.44. Trane Technologies has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $146.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.38. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 18.82%. Equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.28%.

In other news, Director Richard J. Swift sold 4,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $522,567.08. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $1,230,717.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,913 shares in the company, valued at $13,163,225.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,213 shares of company stock worth $11,090,051 over the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 12.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 350,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,210,000 after acquiring an additional 40,122 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 39.1% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 5,021.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 15,467 shares in the last quarter. AXA bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth $10,893,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 25.2% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

