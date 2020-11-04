Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL)

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 73,333 call options on the company. This is an increase of 660% compared to the typical volume of 9,649 call options.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYL. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Mylan during the second quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in shares of Mylan by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mylan by 523.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mylan by 3,034.3% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mylan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

MYL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Mylan from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mylan from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mylan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mylan in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

NASDAQ:MYL opened at $15.14 on Wednesday. Mylan has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.00.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Mylan had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Mylan will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

