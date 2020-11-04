Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) (TIH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) (TSE:TIH) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) to post earnings of C$0.83 per share for the quarter.

TIH opened at C$85.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$80.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$72.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$52.36 and a 1 year high of C$89.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Cuddy sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.60, for a total value of C$279,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,799 shares in the company, valued at C$5,358,006.40. Also, Senior Officer Paul Randolph Jewer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.50, for a total value of C$745,000.00. Insiders have sold 51,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,831,010 in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$66.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$76.00 to C$88.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$73.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$77.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$78.56.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

