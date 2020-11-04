TOKPIE Price Hits $0.0055 on Exchanges (TKP)

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. TOKPIE has a total market capitalization of $158,904.13 and approximately $1.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TOKPIE has traded down 36.6% against the U.S. dollar. One TOKPIE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges including VinDAX and token.store.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TOKPIE alerts:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded 236.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000015 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001348 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000053 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000030 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000328 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000066 BTC.

TOKPIE Profile

TKP is a token. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 tokens. TOKPIE’s official website is tokpie.io . The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

TOKPIE Token Trading

TOKPIE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and token.store. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOKPIE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOKPIE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TOKPIE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOKPIE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.