Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TVTY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tivity Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Craig Hallum raised Tivity Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tivity Health from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Tivity Health from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.89.

TVTY stock opened at $15.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.33. Tivity Health has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.60, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $262.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.58 million. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 40.68% and a positive return on equity of 36.30%. Equities analysts forecast that Tivity Health will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Tivity Health by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 17,816 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 1.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 292,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 5,066 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tivity Health by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 56,202 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Tivity Health by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 347,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 18,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tivity Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage and Medicare supplement programs; Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; health plans through WholeHealth Living program; and health services, such as chiropractic care, acupuncture, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and others.

