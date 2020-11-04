Tigress Financial Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ)

Tigress Financial reissued their hold rating on shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) in a research report report published on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued a hold rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.90.

NYSE:VZ opened at $57.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Verizon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.43. The stock has a market cap of $238.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $601,027.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,299.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 63,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 51,718 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,202 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 12,753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 4,533 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

