Tigress Financial Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Tigress Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a research report released on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Microsoft from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $228.18.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $206.43 on Friday. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $232.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,560.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $209.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares in the company, valued at $36,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total transaction of $3,206,840.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 545,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,509,927.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tatro Capital LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 26.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.2% during the second quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.9% during the third quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

