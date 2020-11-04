TheStreet Upgrades Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) to “B”

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.17.

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $41.48 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.82. Leggett & Platt has a fifty-two week low of $22.03 and a fifty-two week high of $55.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.54.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 53.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the third quarter worth $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 48.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 507.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products; and Specialized Products. The company offers innersprings, wire forms, specialty foams, and machines to shape wire into various types of innersprings; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions and hard surface flooring underlayment, and geo components to manufacturers of finished bedding, upholstered furniture, packaging, filtration, and draperies; flooring retailers and distributors of carpet cushions; and contractors, landscapers, road construction companies, and government agencies using geo components.

