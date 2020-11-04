TheStreet Upgrades Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) to B

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CTB. KeyCorp upped their price target on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of CTB opened at $36.47 on Monday. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 1-year low of $13.82 and a 1-year high of $38.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.73.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $1.75. The business had revenue of $764.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.54 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,074,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 206.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 9,080 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 52,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

