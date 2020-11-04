Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Thermon Holding Corp. is engaged in providing engineered thermal solutions, known as heat tracing, for process industries, including energy, chemical processing and power generation. Products offered by the Company include heating cables, tubing bundles and control systems while services offered by it includes design optimization, engineering, installation and maintenance services. Its products provide an external heat source to pipes, vessels and instruments for the purposes of freeze protection, temperature and flow maintenance and environmental monitoring. Thermon Holding Corp. is based in San Marcos, Texas. “

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Thermon Group in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Thermon Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of Thermon Group stock opened at $10.63 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.58 million, a P/E ratio of 75.93 and a beta of 1.21. Thermon Group has a 12 month low of $9.98 and a 12 month high of $27.73.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.04). Thermon Group had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $56.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.61 million. Analysts predict that Thermon Group will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Thermon Group news, CEO Bruce Thames bought 8,100 shares of Thermon Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $89,586.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 63.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Thermon Group by 1,629.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Thermon Group during the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thermon Group during the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in Thermon Group during the second quarter worth $255,000.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, instrument and control products, process heaters, environmental heaters, and related products and services.

