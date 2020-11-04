Theralase Technologies Inc. (TLT.V) (CVE:TLT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.13

Theralase Technologies Inc. (TLT.V) (CVE:TLT) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 192500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.20. The company has a market cap of $49.03 million and a P/E ratio of -2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 13.45 and a quick ratio of 12.67.

Theralase Technologies Inc. (TLT.V) (CVE:TLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.18 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Theralase Technologies Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Theralase Technologies Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of photo dynamic compounds (PDCs) and their associated drug formulations to treat cancer in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medical laser systems and other technologies for the activation of PDCs; designs, develops, manufactures, and markets patented and proprietary super-pulsed laser technology for the healing of chronic knee pain, as well as for off-label use to heal various nerve, muscle, and joint conditions.

