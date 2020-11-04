The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.84 Per Share

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for The Western Union in a report issued on Friday, October 30th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Jeffrey now anticipates that the credit services provider will earn $1.84 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.77. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for The Western Union’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on WU. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.87.

NYSE WU opened at $20.60 on Monday. The Western Union has a 52-week low of $17.39 and a 52-week high of $28.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.68 and a 200-day moving average of $21.64.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of The Western Union by 20.4% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of The Western Union by 1.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 36,704 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co increased its position in shares of The Western Union by 4.1% in the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 13,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Western Union by 0.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 70,674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of The Western Union by 5.7% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 12,507 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, primarily cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

