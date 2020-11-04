The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 67.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 7,155 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,574,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,567,587,000 after acquiring an additional 10,757,398 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 19,729.5% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,199,122 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,025,795,000 after purchasing an additional 9,152,731 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 101.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,086,531 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,013,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581,961 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 286.0% during the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 5,500,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $613,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 16.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,653,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,992 shares during the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Sunday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $128.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.70.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $124.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $224.11 billion, a PE ratio of -200.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.14. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.