The Unilever Group (OTCMKTS:UNLVF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Unilever Group (OTCMKTS:UNLVF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNLVF. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Monday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th.

Shares of The Unilever Group stock opened at $58.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.86. The Unilever Group has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $64.83.

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, and Vaseline brands.

