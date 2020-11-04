The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unilever is one of the world’s largest consumer products companies. They produce and market a wide range of foods, home and personal care products. Their leading brands include Dove, Lipton, Magnum, Omo and Rama. They are the number one producer of frozen foods in Europe, They are also a leader in the branded olive oil category the most important brand being Bertolli. They are the largest seller of packet tea in the world through our Lipton and Brooke Bond brands. “

Get The Unilever Group alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays raised The Unilever Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on The Unilever Group in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Investec cut The Unilever Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Monday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Unilever Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.50.

The Unilever Group stock opened at $58.69 on Friday. The Unilever Group has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $62.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.4845 dividend. This is an increase from The Unilever Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. The Unilever Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.64%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in The Unilever Group during the second quarter worth $34,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in The Unilever Group during the third quarter worth $43,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in The Unilever Group during the second quarter worth $45,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in The Unilever Group during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Unilever Group by 85.5% during the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 7.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Unilever Group Company Profile

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Unilever Group (UN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Unilever Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Unilever Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.