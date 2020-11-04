The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.00-8.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.132-4.338 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.17 billion.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $158.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.61. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a fifty-two week low of $76.50 and a fifty-two week high of $176.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.08.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SMG shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $136.50.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.