The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $13,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PGR. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Progressive by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in The Progressive by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in The Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in The Progressive by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. MKM Partners upped their target price on The Progressive from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded The Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Benchmark downgraded The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Argus downgraded The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.92.

NYSE:PGR opened at $94.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.39. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $62.18 and a 52 week high of $102.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

In other The Progressive news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.80, for a total transaction of $555,338.40. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 3,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $317,414.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,017,393 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

