The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $36.07 on Wednesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $23.01 and a twelve month high of $51.36. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.54.

LSXMK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

