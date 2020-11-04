The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 1.78%.
Shares of LSXMA opened at $35.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.66. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $22.54 and a 12 month high of $51.11.
The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile
The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.
