The Howard Hughes (HHC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.81. The company had revenue of $331.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.11 million. The Howard Hughes had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 15.42%. The Howard Hughes’s revenue was down 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect The Howard Hughes to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE HHC opened at $64.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.87 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.84. The Howard Hughes has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $129.74.

In related news, General Counsel Peter F. Riley sold 14,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $856,323.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,037 shares in the company, valued at $2,459,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 35.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HHC. Piper Sandler raised The Howard Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised The Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised The Howard Hughes from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on The Howard Hughes from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The Howard Hughes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

The Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities (MPCs), Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 14 retail, 32 office, nine multi-family, and three hospitality properties, as well as 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, HawaiÂ’i.

Earnings History for The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC)

