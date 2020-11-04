The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of The First Bancshares in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in The First Bancshares by 18.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,060,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,862,000 after buying an additional 166,540 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of The First Bancshares by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The First Bancshares by 9.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 21,733 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The First Bancshares by 16.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 157,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 22,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The First Bancshares by 23.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 26,661 shares in the last quarter. 57.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FBMS opened at $25.16 on Wednesday. The First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $15.27 and a 12 month high of $35.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.31. The company has a market cap of $538.60 million, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. The First Bancshares had a net margin of 24.46% and a return on equity of 8.39%. On average, analysts anticipate that The First Bancshares will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from The First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. The First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 14.34%.

About The First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

