The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Upgraded to “B” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $194.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $231.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $229.10.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $224.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.98. The Estée Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $137.01 and a twelve month high of $237.82.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.60%.

In other news, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total value of $824,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,822. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 21,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.44, for a total value of $4,616,448.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,435.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 394,314 shares of company stock valued at $86,146,270 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EL. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 8,985 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 592,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,245,000 after purchasing an additional 67,450 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 117.9% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 55.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

