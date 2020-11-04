The Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of The Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
The Eastern stock opened at $22.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $140.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.21. The Eastern has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $31.97.
The Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $48.83 million for the quarter. The Eastern had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 12.95%.
About The Eastern
The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells various engineered solutions for various industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Industrial Hardware, Security Products, and Metal Products. The Industrial Hardware segment designs, manufactures, and markets custom and standard vehicular and industrial hardware, including turnkey returnable packaging solutions; passenger restraint and vehicular locks, latches, and hinges; mirrors and mirror-cameras; light-weight sleeper boxes; and truck bodies.
Recommended Story: How analysts view the yield curve
Receive News & Ratings for The Eastern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Eastern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.