The Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of The Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

The Eastern stock opened at $22.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $140.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.21. The Eastern has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $31.97.

The Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $48.83 million for the quarter. The Eastern had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 12.95%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of The Eastern by 139.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in The Eastern by 11.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Eastern by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in The Eastern by 5.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 34,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in The Eastern by 13.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

About The Eastern

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells various engineered solutions for various industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Industrial Hardware, Security Products, and Metal Products. The Industrial Hardware segment designs, manufactures, and markets custom and standard vehicular and industrial hardware, including turnkey returnable packaging solutions; passenger restraint and vehicular locks, latches, and hinges; mirrors and mirror-cameras; light-weight sleeper boxes; and truck bodies.

