The Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

The Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
NASDAQ:EML opened at $22.48 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The Eastern has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $31.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.11.
The Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The Eastern had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $48.83 million for the quarter.
The Eastern Company Profile
The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells various engineered solutions for various industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Industrial Hardware, Security Products, and Metal Products. The Industrial Hardware segment designs, manufactures, and markets custom and standard vehicular and industrial hardware, including turnkey returnable packaging solutions; passenger restraint and vehicular locks, latches, and hinges; mirrors and mirror-cameras; light-weight sleeper boxes; and truck bodies.
