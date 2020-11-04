The Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

The Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ:EML opened at $22.48 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The Eastern has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $31.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.11.

The Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The Eastern had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $48.83 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EML. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of The Eastern by 139.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of The Eastern during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of The Eastern by 10.5% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 144,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after buying an additional 13,769 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Eastern in the second quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in The Eastern by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

The Eastern Company Profile

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells various engineered solutions for various industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Industrial Hardware, Security Products, and Metal Products. The Industrial Hardware segment designs, manufactures, and markets custom and standard vehicular and industrial hardware, including turnkey returnable packaging solutions; passenger restraint and vehicular locks, latches, and hinges; mirrors and mirror-cameras; light-weight sleeper boxes; and truck bodies.

