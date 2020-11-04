The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $11.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Container Store Group, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of storage and organization products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, TCS and Elfa. TCS segment consists of its retail stores, ebsite and call center. Elfa segment designs and manufactures component-based shelving and drawer systems that are customizable for any area of the home, including closets, kitchens, offices and garages. The Container Store Group, Inc. is headquartered in Coppell, Texas. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Container Store Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Container Store Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating and upped their price target for the company from $2.25 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Container Store Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, October 9th.

Shares of NYSE:TCS opened at $9.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.28 million, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.82. The Container Store Group has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $11.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.40. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 1.26%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Container Store Group will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 134.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 1,800.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 9,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Container Store Group during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 69.2% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 6,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of The Container Store Group during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Container Store Group

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

