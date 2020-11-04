The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Container Store Group, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of storage and organization products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, TCS and Elfa. TCS segment consists of its retail stores, ebsite and call center. Elfa segment designs and manufactures component-based shelving and drawer systems that are customizable for any area of the home, including closets, kitchens, offices and garages. The Container Store Group, Inc. is headquartered in Coppell, Texas. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TCS. TheStreet raised The Container Store Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Container Store Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating and raised their target price for the company from $2.25 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of The Container Store Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Shares of NYSE TCS opened at $9.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $481.28 million, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.82. The Container Store Group has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $11.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.42.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.40. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 1.26%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Container Store Group will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in The Container Store Group by 134.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 48,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 24,757 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Container Store Group in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in The Container Store Group in the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Container Store Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,880 shares during the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

