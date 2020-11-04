The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Cheesecake Factory in a research report issued on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.15. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $517.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.97 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 8.16%. The Cheesecake Factory’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CAKE. Bank of America lowered shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Cheesecake Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.79.

The Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $30.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.93 and a 200-day moving average of $25.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.68 and a beta of 1.61. The Cheesecake Factory has a 1-year low of $14.52 and a 1-year high of $45.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 19.6% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 114.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,992 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,935 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 540.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter worth $272,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter worth $300,000. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

