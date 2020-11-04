The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($1.06) Per Share

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of ($1.06) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.39). Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s FY2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CAKE. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens upped their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.79.

CAKE opened at $30.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.22. The Cheesecake Factory has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $45.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.68 and a beta of 1.61.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $517.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.97 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 8.16% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The Cheesecake Factory’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 327.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

