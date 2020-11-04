The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Bought by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lafayette Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $299,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 9,090 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SCHW stock opened at $42.56 on Wednesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $51.65. The company has a market capitalization of $54.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 66,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $2,501,709.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 6,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $253,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $38.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.64.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

