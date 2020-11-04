The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($9.20) Per Share

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of The Boeing in a report issued on Sunday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aircraft producer will post earnings of ($9.20) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($11.35). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Boeing’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.25 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of The Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $181.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. 140166 lowered their price target on The Boeing from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.32.

BA opened at $153.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.62 and a 200-day moving average of $163.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.47 and a beta of 1.39. The Boeing has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $375.60.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.33) by $0.94. The Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 7.34%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in The Boeing by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 569 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 9,602 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Boeing by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,513,496 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $460,724,000 after acquiring an additional 79,527 shares during the period. 52.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

