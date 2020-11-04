The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 6th

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share by the asset manager on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

The Blackstone Group has raised its dividend by 15.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. The Blackstone Group has a dividend payout ratio of 104.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect The Blackstone Group to earn $2.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.8%.

The Blackstone Group stock opened at $51.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.21 and its 200-day moving average is $53.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The Blackstone Group has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $64.97. The company has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.58 and a beta of 1.29.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Blackstone Group will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.77.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 434,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $23,045,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,613,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,512,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

