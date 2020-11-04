The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na lowered its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 20.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,363 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $3,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate during the second quarter worth $31,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Allstate in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Allstate in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in The Allstate by 794.1% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in The Allstate in the second quarter valued at $47,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Allstate alerts:

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $92.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $64.13 and a 52-week high of $125.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.19.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

ALL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Allstate from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded The Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.92.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.