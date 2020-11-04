TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) PT Raised to C$77.00

TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial from C$68.00 to C$77.00 in a report issued on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$66.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$65.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Stephens raised their price objective on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$71.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. CIBC raised their price objective on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$47.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$79.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

TSE:TFII opened at C$61.84 on Friday. TFI International Inc. has a 12-month low of C$23.21 and a 12-month high of C$66.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$59.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$50.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.58%.

About TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO)

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

