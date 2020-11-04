TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $15.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. is an early-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of inhalation products for the treatment of chronic respiratory diseases and lung conditions. TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. TFF Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.67.

TFFP opened at $14.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.71. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.44 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The company has a market cap of $305.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. On average, analysts forecast that TFF Pharmaceuticals will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 94,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 47.9% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 856,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 277,300 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $340,000. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $1,268,000. Finally, Corriente Advisors LLC bought a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $19,556,000. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

