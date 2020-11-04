Texas Roadhouse, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Texas Roadhouse in a report released on Thursday, October 29th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.36. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.28 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.79%.

TXRH has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Texas Roadhouse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.83.

TXRH opened at $70.25 on Monday. Texas Roadhouse has a 1-year low of $25.15 and a 1-year high of $76.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 30.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kathy Widmer sold 4,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $270,604.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,044. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $12,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,668,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,373,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 222,550 shares of company stock worth $13,698,985. Corporate insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

