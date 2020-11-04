Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report released on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.35. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.83.

Shares of TXRH opened at $70.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.83, a PEG ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.97. Texas Roadhouse has a 52 week low of $25.15 and a 52 week high of $76.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.18.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.22. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.46%.

In related news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $305,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 22,787 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,007. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $12,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,668,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,373,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,550 shares of company stock valued at $13,698,985 over the last quarter. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 30.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth $69,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

