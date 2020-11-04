TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 654,200 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the September 30th total of 787,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 497,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of TerrAscend from $4.75 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of TerrAscend in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRSSF opened at $6.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.07 and its 200 day moving average is $3.35. TerrAscend has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $6.84.

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company provides physician consultations, patient education, and support programs. It also produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles, as well as operates retail dispensaries in California and Pennsylvania.

