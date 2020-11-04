Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($1.23) Per Share

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Teladoc Health in a research report issued on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings of ($1.23) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.41). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TDOC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $144.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Argus began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.34.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $195.24 on Monday. Teladoc Health has a twelve month low of $75.20 and a twelve month high of $253.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $214.38 and a 200-day moving average of $200.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of -152.53 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $288.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,922,160 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,026,000 after acquiring an additional 96,112 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 705.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,673,947 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $701,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217,743 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,416.5% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,012,786 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $441,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880,057 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,487,275 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $230,542,000 after acquiring an additional 8,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 936.9% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,033,059 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $228,885,000 after acquiring an additional 933,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.26, for a total value of $6,667,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,978,119.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $161,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,732 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,958 shares of company stock worth $10,773,167 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

