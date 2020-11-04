Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Expected to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of ($0.47) Per Share

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) – DA Davidson issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Teladoc Health in a report issued on Thursday, October 29th. DA Davidson analyst H. Baade anticipates that the health services provider will earn ($0.47) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.89) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $232.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.34.

TDOC opened at $195.24 on Monday. Teladoc Health has a twelve month low of $75.20 and a twelve month high of $253.00. The company has a quick ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $214.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.19. The company has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of -152.53 and a beta of 0.25.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $288.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.54 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 107.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,924 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after buying an additional 8,245 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $701,000. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $161,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.26, for a total transaction of $6,667,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,978,119.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,958 shares of company stock valued at $10,773,167 in the last ninety days. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

