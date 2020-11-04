Tecogen (NASDAQ:TGEN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tecogen (NASDAQ:TGEN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tecogen Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, and services systems that produce electricity, hot water, and air conditioning for commercial installations and buildings and industrial processes. The Company’s ultra-efficient products include cogeneration modules, which provide electricity and heat, and chillers, which provide air-conditioning and optional free hot water. Its products supply electrical power or mechanical power for cooling, as well as free engine heat that gets recovered and purposefully used at customer facilities. Tecogen Inc. is based in United States. “

Shares of TGEN stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. Tecogen has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $2.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.87. The company has a market cap of $26.62 million, a P/E ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Tecogen (NASDAQ:TGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 million. Tecogen had a negative net margin of 7.92% and a negative return on equity of 11.23%. On average, analysts anticipate that Tecogen will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tecogen stock. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. owned 0.19% of Tecogen worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 14.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tecogen Company Profile

Tecogen Inc designs, manufactures, and sells industrial and commercial cogeneration systems that produce combinations of electricity, hot water, and air conditioning in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Products and Services and Energy Production. The company offers InVerde e+, a cogeneration product that provides electricity and hot water; TECOGEN cogeneration systems for producing hot water; TECOCHILL air-conditioning and refrigeration chillers; and water heaters under the Ilios brand name, as well as emissions control technology under Ultera brand name.

