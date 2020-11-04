Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRR) Insider Robert Hofmeister Sells 20,000 Shares

Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRR) insider Robert Hofmeister sold 20,000 shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $382,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,035. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ TCRR opened at $22.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $734.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.89. Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $22.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.89.

Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCRR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 108.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 821.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 5,359 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 43.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares during the period. 45.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital raised shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tcr2 Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.83.

Tcr2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidates in pipeline comprise TC-210 mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors; TC-220 that targets MUC16 positive solid tumors; and TC-310 and TC-410 dual TRuC-T cell programs targeting CD19/22 and MSLN/MUC16, as well as TC-110 mono TRuC-T cells targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

