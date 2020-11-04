TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.06 Per Share

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) – Stock analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TC Energy in a research report issued on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James analyst C. Cox now expects that the pipeline company will earn $3.06 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.01. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for TC Energy’s FY2021 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TRP. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on TC Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $54.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Scotiabank upgraded TC Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on TC Energy from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.44.

TRP stock opened at $39.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.71. TC Energy has a 52 week low of $32.37 and a 52 week high of $57.92.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 33.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 2.9% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,756 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 22.1% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 19,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 2.2% in the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 24,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 111.7% in the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.608 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.88%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

