Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $36.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Taubman Centers have declined over the past year but narrower than its industry’s fall. Moreover, ahead of the third quarter earnings release the Zacks Consensus Estimate for funds from operations (FFO) per share remained unchanged over the past week. The company is likely to benefit from its solid portfolio, high-quality tenant roster and restructuring efforts. However, retail REITs, which were already battling store closures and tenant bankruptcies, have been affected due to low footfall at properties amid the social-distancing requirements and higher e-commerce adoption. This has emerged as a pressing concern for the company, as the trend is considerably hindering mall-tenant sales and bringing down the demand for the retail real estate space. Also, it is likely to have an adverse impact on the tenants’ rent paying ability.”

Separately, ValuEngine cut Taubman Centers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.33.

TCO opened at $33.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of -0.07. Taubman Centers has a twelve month low of $26.24 and a twelve month high of $53.40.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($1.19). Taubman Centers had a negative return on equity of 94.88% and a net margin of 30.09%. The business had revenue of $118.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Taubman Centers will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 399.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taubman Centers during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Taubman Centers by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Taubman Centers by 16.9% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period.

Taubman Centers Company Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S. regional mall industry.

