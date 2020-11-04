Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $10.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tata Motors is India’s leading automotive manufacturer. “

Get Tata Motors alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on TTM. Macquarie cut Tata Motors from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. ValuEngine raised Tata Motors from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group cut Tata Motors from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tata Motors presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.00.

TTM opened at $9.29 on Friday. Tata Motors has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $14.03. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTM. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Tata Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Tata Motors by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tata Motors by 414.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,985 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Tata Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Tata Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 5.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tata Motors (TTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tata Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tata Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.