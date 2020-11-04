Targa Resources (TRGP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Targa Resources to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.35. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. On average, analysts expect Targa Resources to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $16.59 on Wednesday. Targa Resources has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $42.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently -49.38%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRGP. Capital One Financial raised Targa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.28.

In related news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 40,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $825,847.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,940,189.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

