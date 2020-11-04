Tap One Day Trading Volume Tops $297,878.00 (XTP)

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. During the last seven days, Tap has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tap has a total market cap of $40.36 million and approximately $297,878.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tap token can now be bought for about $0.0328 or 0.00000238 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00005950 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00025076 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007248 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004165 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $506.53 or 0.03671822 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00024406 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00200842 BTC.

About Tap

Tap (CRYPTO:XTP) is a token. It was first traded on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 tokens. Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . The official website for Tap is www.tap.global

Tap Token Trading

Tap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using U.S. dollars.

