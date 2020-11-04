TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (TTWO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.45). TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The business had revenue of $996.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $158.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.07. The firm has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.57. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a 12-month low of $100.00 and a 12-month high of $180.61.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TTWO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.48.

In other TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $37,424.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,538,539.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.58, for a total transaction of $6,075,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

